Patrick Maroon headshot

Patrick Maroon News: Registers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Maroon produced an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Maroon has been an occasional scratch lately, sitting out twice during his eight-game point drought. That slump came to an end Thursday when he set up Craig Smith for a breakaway goal in the second period. Maroon has four helpers, 16 shots on net, 28 PIM, 31 hits and a minus-2 rating across 17 appearances. Given some uncertainty around his place in the lineup, the 36-year-old winger is not a safe option for most fantasy managers.

Patrick Maroon
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
