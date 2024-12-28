Patrik Laine Injury: Practices Friday

Laine (upper body) took part in Friday's practice and is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Florida, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Laine sustained the injury during Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, who took runs at the former Columbus forward every chance they got. Laine made comments prior to the game, trashing the organization and former teammates, which didn't sit well with the Blue Jackets. He was eventually removed in the first period after 6:15 of ice time. Laine enters Saturday's game with eight goals (all on the power play) over 10 games.