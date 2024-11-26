Fantasy Hockey
Patrik Laine headshot

Patrik Laine Injury: Will travel with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Laine (knee) is set to travel with the Canadiens on their upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Wednesday in Columbus, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

It's unclear if Laine will be activated for Wednesday's matchup against his old team. The 26-year-old winger looks to be close enough to a return to be unofficially in the day-to-day range after switching from non-contact status to a full participant in Monday's practice. In any case, Laine's return will likely have a ripple effect through Montreal's lineup, as he'll command a top-six role and power-play time once cleared to play.

Patrik Laine
Montreal Canadiens
