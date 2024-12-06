Patrik Laine News: Scores in back-to-back games

Laine scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Laine sustained a knee injury in the preseason and didn't make his season debut until the 2-1 win over the Islanders on Dec. 3, but he's been making his presence felt. He's now recorded power-play goals in his first two contests, and he should continue to see plenty of opportunities to produce as a top-six forward and member of the first power-play unit. This is Laine's first year with the Canadiens after spending the previous three seasons with the Blue Jackets.