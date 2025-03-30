Paul Cotter News: Tallies in Saturday's win

Cotter scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Cotter has three goals over his last 10 games while sticking in the lineup regularly on the fourth line. The 25-year-old has played a larger role at times, but even without Jack Hughes (shoulder), the Devils aren't short on forward depth. Cotter has 16 goals, 22 points, 85 shots on net, 232 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 74 contests in his first season with New Jersey.