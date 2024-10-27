Paul Cotter News: Tallies in Sunday's win

Cotter scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Cotter has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going three contests without a point. The 24-year-old forward saw 15:54 of ice time Sunday, his second-highest total of the season, though he remains in a third-line role. He's contributed six goals, two assists, 22 shots on net, 33 hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through 12 appearances, offering physical play and steady depth offense.