Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich News: Buries goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Buchnevich opened the scoring in the first period against his former team. He's gotten on the scoresheet in each of his last nine games, putting up three goals and six assists in that span, though he also missed two contests due to a lower-body injury. Buchnevich is clicking in a top-six role, and he's up to eight goals, 21 points, 61 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating through 30 appearances this season.

Pavel Buchnevich
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now