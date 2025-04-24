Pavel Buchnevich News: Hat trick, assist in win
Buchnevich scored three goals on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added six hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.
Buchnevich had two goals just 3:11 into the game, and he later added an assist on a Cam Fowler tally late in the first period before completing his hat trick in the third. The 30-year-old Buchnevich has six points, six shots on net, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating over three playoffs contests. Dating back to March 29, he has racked up nine goals and seven assists over 11 games.
