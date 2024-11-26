Pavel Buchnevich News: Puts away empty-netter

Buchnevich scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The former Ranger finished off the Blues' win against his old team. Buchnevich has done alright in November with three goals and eight points over 12 appearances this month. The 29-year-old is up to 14 points, 43 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-5 rating over 23 contests. His role is unlikely to change much following the Blues' hiring of Jim Montgomery to replace Drew Bannister as head coach -- look for Buchnevich to remain in a top-six role with power-play time.