Petr Mrazek News: Dealing with personal issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Mrazek will not be available against the Ducks on Tuesday due to a personal matter, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

With Mrazek unavailable for Tuesday's tilt, the Hawks will turn to Arvid Soderblom between the pipes while Drew Commesso was recalled from AHL Rockford to serve as the backup. The team didn't provide an update on Mrazek's availability to face the Panthers on Thursday, so fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach to the Chicago netminding situation.

