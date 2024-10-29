Petr Mrazek News: Earns win vs. Avalanche

Mrazek stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Mrazek earned his third win of the season Monday and delivered an impressive outing across the board, limiting Colorado's high-powered offense to just two goals. Even though the 32-year-old has gone 3-5-0 this season, he hasn't been the reason for the Blackhawks' struggles. His 3.04 GAA and .896 save percentage are less than ideal, but those relatively low numbers can be understood based on the team's overall defensive struggles.