Petr Mrazek News: Falls short in loss

Mrazek stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. The third goal was an empty-netter.

It was one-way traffic for the first half of the game, though the Blackhawks made a decent push in the third period. Mrazek wasn't bad, but he didn't get enough support. He's now alternated wins and losses over his last seven games despite giving up no more than three goals in any outing in that span. Mrazek is at a 5-8-0 record with a 2.79 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. The Blackhawks wrap up their two-game road trip in Vancouver on Saturday.