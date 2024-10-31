Fantasy Hockey
Petr Mrazek News: Falls to Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Mrazek stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Mrazek wasn't able to build off his win in Colorado on Monday. The 32-year-old was on the hook for two goals by rookie Will Smith and one tally from Alexander Wennberg. Mrazek has allowed at least three goals in four of his last five outings after doing so just once in his first four starts this season. He's now 3-6-0 with a 3.05 GAA and an .896 save percentage across nine games. He'll likely start once more on this road trip -- the Blackhawks have a weekend back-to-back with stops in Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday.

