Petr Mrazek News: Hangs on for shootout win

Mrazek turned aside 37 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Chicago was down 2-0 headed into the third period and wound up being out-shot 40-21 on the afternoon, so the netminder did well just to get the game to OT. Mrazek then made the only save of the shootout when he got an arm on Alex Laferriere's attempt. Mrazek has seen a heavy workload to begin the season, starting 10 of Chicago's first 12 games, and he's compiled a 4-6-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and .900 save percentage.