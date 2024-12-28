Petr Mrazek News: Pulled Friday in rout

Mrazek was pulled from Friday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres at the end of the first period after stopping seven of 11 shots.

Mrazek allowed four goals in the first period before Arvid Soderblom, who finished with 22 saves, replaced him to start the second. This one looked like a promising matchup for Mrazek and the Blackhawks, but the team looked overmatched on both ends of the ice. Mrazek's struggles continue, as he's gone winless in his previous six appearances, going 0-5-0 with an inflated 4.74 GAA and a woeful .844 save percentage in that stretch.