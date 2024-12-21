Fantasy Hockey
Phil Di Giuseppe News: Grabs helper Saturday

Published on December 21, 2024

Di Giuseppe registered an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Di Giuseppe has a helper and eight hits over two NHL appearances this season. Head coach Rick Tocchet has plugged the 31-year-old forward right into a top-six role at even strength. Di Giuseppe's style is to be a heavy hitter who can chip in a little depth offense, but if he falters, Nils Hoglander or Max Sasson could get back into the lineup. Don't expect Di Giuseppe to score regularly enough to be an option in fantasy.

