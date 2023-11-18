FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

You could start watching hockey as soon as you wake up Saturday as the European action continues with an 11 a.m. EST start. If you had a fun Friday evening, it's entirely possible you won't be coherent until later in the morning. But once you are, it's time to get primed for the DFS contests covering nine games beginning at 7 p.m. EST or later. Onto the recommendations!

SLATE PREVIEW

We miss out on some opportunity due to the games slated for the afternoon with three of the bottom-five teams in GAA and the porous Blackhawks play, though decent options remain for Saturday night. Only one team is on the second leg of a back-to-back, and the Jets didn't have to leave Winnipeg this weekend.

GOALIES

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. SEA ($8,500): We've seen more Casey DeSmith of late, but only because the Canucks have played on consecutive nights. Vancouver is certainly happy with Demko's performance as he's posted a 2.04 GAA and .932 save percentage. It seems unlikely the Kraken will make another playoff appearance as they've struggled at both offensively ends, including only averaging 2.56 goals per game.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. NYI ($7,400): Markstrom has been better than last year and his save percentage is up to .906, but he's really been helped by his defense. The Flames have only allowed 28.9 shots per game and their top-10 penalty kill is not all about the goalies. Perhaps the Islanders have been a bit unlucky as they rank considerably lower in goals than shots, but an average of 2.44 is still quite poor.

Elvis Merzlikins, CLM at WAS ($6,900): This is purely about the matchup, though Merzlikins has produced five appearances with a save percentage of at least .925 (and five under .900, to be fair). The Capitals have averaged 2.36 goals, and that's only better than the Sharks. Washington also ranks 31st on the power play while carrying a few injuries. This is a roll of the dice to try and save some salary, but I know some of you aren't afraid to take a risk.

VALUE PLAYS

Pavel Zacha, BOS vs. MON ($5,700): It's a simple process. You take a solid player who notched 57 points last year and stick him between David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. What you get is a player in Zacha who's recorded a point in nine of his last 10 games. He hasn't even gotten going on the power play yet with only two points there even though he averages 3:35 with the extra man. The Canadiens enter with a 3.47 GAA and have allowed 34.4 shots. All Zacha needs to do is put the puck on Marchand or Pastrnak's stick and let them cook.

Nick Bjugstad, ARI at WPG ($4,900): Bjugstad is good for a point. I mean that almost literally as the center hasn't produced any multi-point efforts, but has managed one in 11 of his last 13 games. The Jets, on the second leg of a back-to-back, will likely be turning to Laurent Brossoit in net. The 30-year-old carries a career .907 save percentage. Don't be surprised if Bjugstad pops up on the scoresheet with his usual goal or assist.

Blake Wheeler, NYR at NJD ($4,400): Wheeler is odd in that he's on the Rangers' first line, yet frequently logs the minutes of a fourth-line forward. It took him a while to get going, but he has three points in his last four games while his 4.0 shooting percentage will improve. The Devils have a 3.73 GAA with two goalies sporting sub-.900 save percentages, so even in limited time Wheeler could add to his point total.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canucks vs. Kraken

J.T. Miller (C - $9,100), Brock Boeser (W - $7,700), Phil Di Giuseppe (W - $3,900)

You can't blame the Kraken for not anticipating Philipp Grubauer completely collapsing after joining the team in the expansion draft, but a third-year plan of "Maybe Joey Daccord will be the answer?" just doesn't cut it with a 3.00 GAA and .899 save percentage across a career-high nine appearances. Grubauer is still the de facto goalie, though he provides little in the way of opposition to a trio like this one from the Canucks.

There's a three-way tie atop the NHL scoring race between Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Miller with 27 points. They're all on Vancouver and all participate on the first power-play unit. That's not a coincidence. Boeser is slacking with a mere 21 points, though he has potted 13 goals. He's done plenty of finishing on the power play – six tallies with the extra man – and the Kraken maintain a bottom-eight penalty kill. Di Giuseppe's role is decidedly smaller, and his point total less robust. However, he's registered seven points in 17 games and a couple times I've recommended stacking this trio and it's paid off.

Kings vs. Blues

Phillip Danault (C - $5,300), Kevin Fiala (W - $6,900), Trevor Moore (W - $6,000)

I don't trust Jordan Binnington's numbers. It's that simple. The Blues have given up an average of 32.5 shots, but Binnington has been bailing them out at home. On the road, he's posted a 2.82 GAA and .910 save percentage. There's also the .903 from the last four seasons. And Binnington's numbers have deteriorated every year. I don't see him suddenly making marked improvement, at least not in any sustainable way.

Danault has registered nine points while directing 21 pucks on net over his last eight outings, which is encouraging because of an overall 8.3 shooting percentage. His puck luck should improve, so hopefully he keeps shooting. Fiala has also dealt with some misfortune with a 7.7 shooting percentage, though he has two goals in his last three games. Getting to play on the second line and getting some substantive power-play time (2:35 per game) has helped Moore break through offensively as he's up to seven goals and six assists after 29 points across 59 games last year even though he maintained a 6.1 shooting percentage.

DEFENSEMEN

Sean Durzi, ARI at WPG ($6,800): There's no question about it: Durzi's the Coyotes' number-one defenseman. He's averaged 23:11, including 3:57 on the power play. He produced with the extra man with the Kings in a secondary role, but has already racked up six PPPs. The Jets list a bottom-eight penalty kill and also just played on Friday.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. ARI ($6,400): Morrissey has remained productive after his breakthrough campaign, even though his luck has been decidedly worse. He's at 14 points from 16 games, but only one goal on 35 shots. The Coyotes have allowed 33.3 shots, yet carry improved goaltending than expected. Karel Vejmelka, the expected starter, comes in with a .906 save percentage and a career .899 mark.

Noah Hanifin, CGY vs. NYI ($4,800): Hanifin has produced three goals in his last six games and tends to shoot more than teammate Rasmus Andersson. He's also been the one getting time on the top man-advantage of late. This stands out to me as the Islanders have given up 34.8 shots and enter with the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

