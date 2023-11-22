FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There were no games yesterday and with Thanksgiving ahead of us, there will be no contests Thursday either. However, we have a full slate of 14 games ahead of us tonight, so there is no shortage of options if you want to get in some daily league action today.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tonight's highlights are the Bruins in Florida at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Golden Knights in Dallas at 9:30 p.m. ET and the Canucks in Colorado at 10:00 p.m. ET. That represents six of the top-eight teams all facing off against each other (albeit the Avalanche are actually in a four-way tie for eighth place in terms of total points, though they control the tiebreaker with the most regulation wins).

How Vegas does against the Stars should be particularly interesting. The Golden Knights are wrapping up a road trip in which they've gone 1-2-1, and they've won just two of their last seven games. This isn't an ideal time for them to face the likes of Dallas, but on the flip side, a win against the Stars might be the confidence boost they need to end the slump.

GOALIES

John Gibson, ANA vs. MON ($8,400): Gibson has turned things around in a big way this campaign, going from a 3.99 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 53 outings last year to a 2.27 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. He's got a good chance of extending that strong start tonight against the Canadiens, who are tied for 24th offensively with 2.83 goals per game. Montreal has also been struggling recently, losing four straight and eight of its last 10 contests.

Jordan Binnington, STL at ARI ($7,400): For a relatively cheap goaltender, Binnington has been solid this campaign with a 5-5-1 record, 2.47 GAA and .922 save percentage in 12 outings. The Coyotes are a decent opponent, but not a great one, ranking 19th offensively with 3.11 goals per game. Arizona has also dropped its last two contests while scoring just three goals.

Petr Mrazek, CHI at CLM ($7,000): Mrazek hasn't been quite as good as the other netminders on this list, posting a 4-5-0 record, 2.89 GAA and .915 save percentage in 10 contests this year. However, he's up against one of the coldest teams in the league. Columbus has dropped nine straight games and 13 of its last 14 contests. The Blue Jackets also rank 27th offensively with 2.68 goals per game. Chicago is far from an amazing team, but this is a winnable game for the Blackhawks.

Carter Hart, PHI at NYI ($6,800): Hart is arguably the best value play out there. He has a 6-3-0 record, 2.40 GAA and .919 save percentage in 10 contests this season, so he's way outperformed that price. In addition, his opponent tonight is one of the worst offensive squads in the league -- the Islanders rank 29th with 2.53 goals per game. The Flyers are red hot too, carrying a five-game winning streak into tonight's action.

VALUE PLAYS

Jonathan Huberdeau, CAL at NAS ($4,700): Huberdeau has been a major disappointment in Calgary relative to his eight-year, $84 million contract, but with four goals and 12 points in 18 contests this season, he's not terrible at his FanDuel price. He's still not worth putting on your team consistently, but Huberdeau's on a roll, scoring two goals and five points over his last three contests, making the 30-year-old a good selection tonight.

Vladislav Namestnikov, WPG at TBL ($4,300): Namestnikov is red hot, scoring a goal and five points over his last four contests. He'll look to extend that run into Tampa Bay, which is tied for 27th defensively with Tampa goals allowed per game. The Lightning are likely to continue to struggle at their own end of the ice until Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) returns.

Ondrej Palat, NJD at DET ($4,300): Palat was limited to three assists over his first 11 contests this season. However, he's on a three-game point streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last five outings. It helps that he's been getting big minutes lately, setting a season high with 18:22 of ice time Thursday then surpassing that Saturday with 22:09.

Lukas Reichel, CHI at CLM ($4,200): Reichel entered the campaign with a lot of promise after scoring seven goals and 15 points in 23 contests with Chicago last season. He wasn't a factor early in the 2023-24 campaign, registering just an assist over his first 12 contests, but he appears to have turned a corner after scoring a goal and three points over his last four games. Despite his initial slump, Chicago is still leaning hard on Reichel, deploying him on the first line and top power-play unit.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins at Panthers

Pavel Zacha (C - $5,800), David Pastrnak (W - $10,600), Brad Marchand (W - $8,800)

There's no question the line is pricey, but it's also one of the hottest units in the league. Pastrnak is on a seven-game scoring streak, providing four goals and 15 points in that span. He's been especially good over his last three contests, supplying two goals and eight points.

Marchand is riding a six-game point streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last 10 outings. With three goals and 12 points over those 10 games, he hasn't been as productive as Pastrnak, but the consistency is certainly there.

Zacha provides great value with seven goals and 14 points through 17 contests this year. He's also been reliable, scoring in each of his last five games and 11 of his last 12 appearances.

Kraken vs. Sharks

Yanni Gourde (C - $4,600), Eeli Tolvanen (W - $5,200), Oliver Bjorkstrand (W - $5,000)

If you want something significantly cheaper, consider taking the Kraken's third line. I wouldn't normally recommend it, but they're up against the Sharks, which rank last defensively with 4.17 goals per game.

The reason why I'm recommending this line specifically is because it features Tolvanen, who has been doing well at his price point, supplying three goals and 10 points over his last 12 contests. Gourde might be starting his own hot streak after recording a point in each of his last two outings while Bjorkstrand has registered three assists over his past four appearances.

Canucks at Avalanche

J.T. Miller (C - $9,300), Brock Boeser (W - $7,700), Phil Di Giuseppe (W - $3,900)

Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has a 3.89 GAA and an .859 save percentage over his last 11 contests, so he'll have a tough time silencing the Canucks.

You could alternatively consider Vancouver's top line, which is led by Elias Pettersson, but Miller's been hotter recently, scoring six goals and 13 points over his current eight-game point streak. He's also having a great campaign overall with 12 goals and 29 points in 19 outings.

Boeser is having a strong season too, supplying 13 goals and 22 points through 19 contests. In contrast, Di Giuseppe has just three goals and eight points in 19 outings this year, so he's skippable, though at least he's affordable if you did want to get the full line.

Hurricanes at Oilers

Sebastian Aho (C - $6,800), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $5,500), Seth Jarvis (W - $5,300)

The Oilers' goaltending has been some of the worst in the league this year, resulting in Edmonton ranking 30th defensively with 3.88 goals allowed per game. Combine that with Sebastian Aho, who has scored four goals and 12 points over his last 10 contests, and this should be a great game for the Hurricanes' top line.

Jarvis is looking to start a hot streak of his own after scoring two goals and three points in his last contests. Teravainen did well in that game too, providing two assists.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. VAN ($8,500): Makar is on a seven-game scoring streak in which he's recorded a goal and 16 points, but that's not even the best part. He's also supplied three assists in each of his last three contests. That's pushed him up to four goals and 27 points in 17 games this season.

Quinn Hughes, VAN at COL ($8,200): With eight goals and 30 points in 19 contests, Hughes isn't just the league's top offensive defenseman, but also one of the best offensive forces overall. He's showing no signs of slowing down, scoring in each of his last eight contests while contributing four goals and 14 points over that stretch.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at CAR ($7,800): If there's been a silver lining for the Oilers this season, it's been the continued rise of Bouchard. After recording 40 points last season, the 24-year-old is poised to do far better in 2023-24 with four goals and 17 points through 17 contests. He's going into Wednesday's action on a three-game scoring streak and has collected a goal and five points in that span.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. BOS ($4,600): If you're looking for a cheaper option, Montour is worth taking a chance on. The 29-year-old is set to play in his third contest since returning from a shoulder injury. He didn't record a point over his first two contests but was outstanding last season with 16 goals and 73 points in 80 outings. Montour is in a top-four role and serving on the top power-play unit, so he's well positioned to take off.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.