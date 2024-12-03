Philip Broberg News: Gathers helper

Broberg posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

This was Broberg's second game back from a knee injury. The 23-year-old defenseman has stepped right back into a top-four role, and he was alongside Colton Parayko on the top pairing Tuesday. Broberg has 10 points, 15 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 13 hits and a plus-6 rating over 14 appearances. He's already enjoyed a career year on offense and should be a solid player to roster in fantasy the rest of the way, and that'll be especially true as long as Justin Faulk (upper body) is out of action.