Philip Broberg News: Scores in win

Broberg scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Broberg ended his eight-game point drought with the second-period tally, which ended up being the game-winner. The 23-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since Oct. 24, though he missed most of November due to a knee injury. For the season, he has three goals, 13 points, 29 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-7 rating over 24 appearances in a breakout campaign. Broberg's recent struggles have endangered his chances of finding offense in the long run, as he has lost out on a power-play role to Cam Fowler.