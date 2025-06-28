Philipp Grubauer News: No buyout on horizon

The Kraken will not buy out Grubauer's contract after a poor statistical season, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reported Friday.

General manager Jason Botterill confirmed that the team will work with Grubauer and try to improve the team in front of him. The club is confident that Grubauer can bounce back. The 33-year-old netminder went 8-17-1 with a 3.49 GAA and an .875 save percentage across 26 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. These numbers were by far his worst in the NHL. Grubauer will be available late in drafts for 2025-26 and could be an astute stash if he can truly turn things around.