Phillip Danault News: Assists in consecutive contests

Danault logged an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Danault has a helper in each of his two games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. Dating back to before the injury, he has earned an assist in each of his last four outings. The center is up to three goals, 16 helpers, 54 shots on net, 33 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances. He offers depth scoring and fairly well-rounded production in a middle-six role, but he has not earned a power-play point yet in 2024-25.