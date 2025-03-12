Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Phillip Danault headshot

Phillip Danault News: Rare goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Danault scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The tally snapped a 12-game goal drought for Danault, who still had eight assists and 29 shots on net in that span. The 32-year-old center has had little success finding the twine this year, though two of his six goals have counted as game-winners. He's up to 34 points, 102 shots on net, 67 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 62 appearances in a middle-six role.

Phillip Danault
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now