Phillip Danault News: Two more helpers in loss
Danault logged two assists, five shots on goal and six blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4.
Danault has three multi-point efforts over four playoff games. He's amassed two goals, five assists, seven shots on net, six hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating this postseason. The second-line center plays a massive defensive role for the Kings, though his recent success on offense is enough to make him an option in DFS.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now