Phillip Danault News: Two more helpers in loss

Danault logged two assists, five shots on goal and six blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Danault has three multi-point efforts over four playoff games. He's amassed two goals, five assists, seven shots on net, six hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating this postseason. The second-line center plays a massive defensive role for the Kings, though his recent success on offense is enough to make him an option in DFS.