Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Phillip Danault headshot

Phillip Danault News: Two more helpers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Danault logged two assists, five shots on goal and six blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Danault has three multi-point efforts over four playoff games. He's amassed two goals, five assists, seven shots on net, six hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating this postseason. The second-line center plays a massive defensive role for the Kings, though his recent success on offense is enough to make him an option in DFS.

Phillip Danault
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now