Pierre Engvall News: Garners assist in loss

Engvall notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The helper was Engvall's first point in four appearances this season. The 28-year-old has added six shots on net, two hits and four PIM. He was waived at the start of the season and struggled with AHL Bridgeport prior to his recall. Engvall is in competition with Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching and Matt Martin for bottom-six minutes. Only one of those four forwards will have to sit out at any given time in the near term while the Islanders await the returns of Mathew Barzal (upper body) and Anthony Duclair (leg), both of whom are not expected back until December.