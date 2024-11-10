Fantasy Hockey
Pierre Engvall News: Offers helper in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Engvall registered an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Engvall has played in all five games in November, earning two assists and 14 shots on net. The 28-year-old is putting in a good effort and has played on the third line in the last three games, which should keep him well ahead of Hudson Fasching in the battle for playing time among a number of wingers. Engvall has 15 shots, three hits, two blocked shots and six PIM over seven outings this season. While his playing time is looking steady, he's unlikely to score enough to help in fantasy.

