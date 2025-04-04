Pierre Engvall News: Stays warm with helper

Engvall notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Engvall has four goals and two assists over his last 10 contests. That's one of his better stretches of the season, a campaign that has seen him get waived to create roster flexibility, though he was able to avoid a trip to AHL Bridgeport. He's now at 14 points, 74 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-8 rating across 55 appearances, mostly in a bottom-six role.