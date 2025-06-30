Menu
Pierre-Olivier Joseph headshot

Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Not getting qualifying offer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Joseph (upper body) won't receive a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh ahead of Monday's deadline, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Joseph missed the final 20 games of the 2024-25 regular season due to injury. Before getting hurt, he produced three assists, 42 shots on goal, 36 blocked shots and 36 hits over 47 appearances between Pittsburgh and St. Louis. The 25-year-old blueliner will be an unrestricted free agent.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
