Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Not getting qualifying offer

Joseph (upper body) won't receive a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh ahead of Monday's deadline, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Joseph missed the final 20 games of the 2024-25 regular season due to injury. Before getting hurt, he produced three assists, 42 shots on goal, 36 blocked shots and 36 hits over 47 appearances between Pittsburgh and St. Louis. The 25-year-old blueliner will be an unrestricted free agent.