DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Wednesday's modest NHL slate has just two games after 8:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Wednesday's action makes up for a lack of quantity with plenty of quality star power. Connor McDavid's Oilers are massive home favorites against the Coyotes, while Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche are favored on home ice against Sidney Crosby's Penguins. Edmonton's game has an over/under of 7.0 goals while Colorado's checks in at 6.5.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. ARI ($8,400): Skinner's 7-1-0 in his last eight decisions. He should cruise to another win with the league's best offense (3.93 goals per game) supporting him against a Coyotes team that's 7-22-8 on the road.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. PIT ($7.900): Colorado has started to resemble the powerhouse that won the Stanley Cup lately, and Georgiev has benefited from the excellent play in front of him. Georgiev has allowed just eight goals during his five-game winning streak, facing fewer than 20 shots three times in that stretch. Keep in mind that Pittsburgh has had the former Ranger goalie's number over the years, though, as Georgiev's 3-3-1 with an ugly 4.20 GAA and .883 save percentage in his career against the Penguins.

Tristan Jarry, PIT at COL ($7,500): Jarry has been inconsistent lately, but he can carry a lineup on a good day, especially against a Colorado offense that should give him plenty of opportunities to rack up saves. He has been pulled twice in his last four starts en route to a 0-3-0 record over that span, but Jarry had an 11-0-1 stretch earlier this season, showing off his substantial ceiling. With Pittsburgh locked in a battle for a playoff spot, at least he'll get the team's best effort in front of him.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. ARI ($7,900): Draisaitl usually doesn't share the ice with Connor McDavid at even strength, but they frequently make magic together on Edmonton's league-best power play, which is converting at a 31.2 percent clip. Draisaitl's second to McDavid in both points (106) and power-play points (52), so why not take the guesswork out of it and lock in both Oilers stars in this favorable matchup?

Valeri Nichushkin, COL vs. PIT ($5,900): Pittsburgh's beat up on the blue line, which will make it even tougher than usual to clear the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Nichushkin from the crease. "Big Val" has battled injuries this season, but he's flirting with a point per game when available, with a 14-24-38 line in 40 games. That production includes 19 points in his last 15 games.

Jason Zucker, PIT at COL ($4,500): Zucker has gone four games without a goal but still has nine in his last 12 games. The second-line winger continues to put the puck on net frequently, with at least four shots in five of his last eight games.

Jack McBain, ARI at EDM ($2,700): McBain's gaudy hit totals go unrewarded on DraftKings, but he still has appeal as a bargain option playing a sizable role in what projects to be a high-scoring game. The 23-year-old center has been skating on the second line with power-play time recently, and McBain has delivered a respectable 4-3-7 line over his last nine games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Coyotes

Connor McDavid (C - $9,700), Zach Hyman (W - $6,800), Evander Kane (W - $6,200)

The sky's the limit for McDavid and his linemates on home ice against a Coyotes team that's playing its second road game in as many nights after falling to 7-22-8 on the road Tuesday in Winnipeg. McDavid has already locked up the scoring race with a historic 58-78-136 line through 71 games. Hyman has ridden McDavid's coattails to a career year of his own (30-44-74 in 68 games), while Kane's 13-11-24 line in 30 games this season includes a hat trick this past Saturday against Seattle.

Avalanche vs. Penguins

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,500), Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,700), Denis Malgin (W - $2,700)

This line even has a built-in bargain option to help you afford a Colorado stack. MacKinnon and Rantanen need no introduction. The former ranks third in points per game (1.53) and leads the league in shots per game (5.19) this season, while the latter is third in the NHL with 47 goals. Malgin has made the most of his opportunities alongside these two superstars recently, compiling a 2-2-4 line in his last two games.

Coyotes at Oilers

Barrett Hayton (C - $4,400), Clayton Keller (W -$6,400), Jordan Schmaltz (W - $,4900)

Keller's success has flown under the radar on the lowly Coyotes, but he has been one of the league's most productive players recently, with an 8-9-17 line during his current nine-game point streak. Hayton has an eight-game point streak of his own working, with five goals and eight assists over that span. Schmaltz has been Keller's right hand man dating back even further than this productive stretch, contributing seven goals in his last 12 appearances while dishing out six assists over that span.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. PIT ($7,400): Makar is often worth paying up for in larger slates, and he'll offer unparalleled upside from the blue line in this smaller slate if he's able to return after missing one game due to a lower-body injury. The reigning Norris Trophy winner's averaging two points per game during his eight-game point streak, and Makar's 1.11 points per game this season are second among blueliners behind Erik Karlsson's 1.23. A Penguins team that's been outscored 18-7 over its four-game losing streak is unlikely to keep Makar contained, while Bowen Byram ($4,100) should continue to man the top power-play unit if Makar sits again.

Juuso Valimaki, ARI at EDM ($4,000): Valimaki has emerged as Arizona's top all-around blueliner since the trade deadline. He has a 1-6-7 line over the past five games, with a pair of four-shot performances over that stretch as well. None of those seven points have come on the power play, but Valimaki's also manning the point on Arizona's top man advantage unit.

Mattias Ekholm, EDM vs. ARI ($3,700): Ekholm has excelled at joining the rush since coming to Edmonton from Nashville ahead of the trade deadline. He produced three assists followed by two goals over the last two games, bringing Ekholm's line to 3-6-9 through 10 games with the Oilers. Don't expect an Arizona team that's allowing 3.42 goals per game to cool him off.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph, PIT at COL ($2,800): Joseph has stepped up on Pittsburgh's ailing blue line. Over the past four games, he has topped 20 minutes of ice time twice while contributing three shots on three different occasions and dishing one assist. If you're looking to save up on the blue line to afford the likes of McDavid and McKinnon up front, Joseph can help you do that while still offering some value.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.