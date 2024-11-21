Fantasy Hockey
Pontus Holmberg headshot

Pontus Holmberg News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Holmberg scored an empty-net goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

This was one of Holmberg's best efforts of the year, and he was rewarded with a season-high 17:40 of ice time. The 25-year-old forward has typically played in a more defensive role, but he was on the second line and stepped up to the challenge Wednesday. Overall, he has three points, 16 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 18 appearances. He may be worth a look as a streaming option versus Utah on Sunday if Auston Matthews (upper body), Matthew Knies (upper body) and Max Domi (lower body) all remain out.

