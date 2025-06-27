Porter Martone News: Sixth overall pick at entry draft

Martone was the sixth overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Martone is big, smart and skilled, and his north-south power game is full of appeal. But there are still holes in his game. Martone's skating is weak at best -- his first few steps are slow, and he can get caught reaching in. He was outclassed at the World Juniors and more than a few teams softened on him. But skating is no longer the Achilles heel that it once was. With work, Martone can get that part of his game to NHL average, and that will be good enough for Philly. He has everything to be a top-line power winger. We're not convinced by the Matthew Tkachuk comps, but there's a place for a guy whose skills might fall between early Corey Perry and Filip Forsberg.