Pyotr Andreyanov News: Selected 20th overall at draft

Andreyanov was the 20th overall pick by Columbus in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Andreyanov is a solid technical goalie, but small by NHL standards. He's just six-feet in a world dominated by giraffes, but he's thick -- he's already close to 210 pounds. Andreyanov has good hands and is athletic, and he makes reflex saves with ease. The big thing that stands out about his season and his talent? He gave up more than three goals just twice all season in the MHL. The Columbus path to the net opened up a bit this month with Daniil Tarasov's trade out of town. Andreyanov is still several years away from the NHL, but he has a chance at an NHL career.