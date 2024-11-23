Pyotr Kochetkov Injury: Injured in overtime

Kochetkov (upper body) sustained an injury during overtime versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov looked to take a blow to the head, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports. Prior to the injury, Kochetkov allowed four goals on 31 shots. With the Hurricanes already missing Frederik Andersen (knee) into late January in a best-case scenario, this could develop into a crease crisis for the team. Spencer Martin is likely to take over as the starter during Kochetkov's absence, and Yaniv Perets would be in line for a call-up, but it wouldn't be surprising for Carolina to attempt to make a trade if there's bad news about Kochetkov's recovery timeline.