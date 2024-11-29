Pyotr Kochetkov Injury: Might be available for Saturday

Kochetkov (concussion) isn't expected to play Friday, but he's feeling good and might return for Saturday's road game against the Panthers, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kochetkov has a 10-2-0 record, 2.43 GAA and .904 save percentage in 13 outings in 2024-25. Spencer Martin is set to start Friday while Yaniv Perets is expected to serve as the understudy. When Kochetkov is healthy, he will likely act as the Hurricanes' No. 1 goaltender, which will push Martin into the backup role and probably result in Perets heading back to AHL Chicago.