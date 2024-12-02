Pyotr Kochetkov Injury: Returns to practice

Kochetkov (concussion) returned to practice Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov sustained a concussion against the Blue Jackets in overtime during a Nov. 23 matchup, and he's been sidelined since then. However, he appears to have cleared the league's concussion protocol and should be close to returning to game action. The Hurricanes will likely wait to see how he feels ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Kraken before determining his status, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him dress for that matchup, especially after Yaniv Perets was sent down Monday. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said after Monday's practice session that Kochetkov is a possibility for Tuesday, but he has one more test to pass before he's given the green light, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.