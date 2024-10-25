Pyotr Kochetkov News: Bounces back Thursday

Kochetkov stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames. He also recorded an assist in Eric Robinson's empty-net goal.

Kochetkov has been alternating with Frederik Andersen between the pipes, but the 25-year-old Russian netminder has been solid, all things considered. Even though he was woeful in the 4-3 loss to the Blues on Oct. 19, he's posted a save percentage above the .920 mark in his other two outings. He's gone 2-1-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .896 save percentage across three starts, but his upside will remain limited as long as he continues to share the workload with Andersen, with the possibility of Kochetkov taking over as the full-time starter being slim at the moment.