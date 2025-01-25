Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov News: Can't maintain lead

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Kochetkov stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The Hurricanes had a 2-0 lead early in the first period, but Kochetkov couldn't make it stick. He let in a goal prior to the intermission and gave up the equalizer to Anders Lee in the third period. Brock Nelson finished the Islanders' comeback in overtime, sending Kochetkov to his second defeat in five outings. The 25-year-old netminder slipped to 18-9-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 31 starts. If the Hurricanes continue to alternate goalie starts, Frederik Andersen would face the Rangers on Tuesday while Kochetkov would get a home assignment versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.

