Pyotr Kochetkov News: Collects 12th win

Kochetkov stopped 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

He gave up tallies to Luke Kunin in the first and second periods, but Kochetkov shut the door in the third as Carolina rallied from a one-goal deficit. The 25-year-old netminder has alternated wins and losses over four starts since returning from a concussion, and on the season he's 12-4-0 over 17 appearances with a 2.64 GAA and .894 save percentage. With Frederik Andersen (knee) not expected back until some time in February, Kochetkov should continue to see a heavy workload.