Pyotr Kochetkov News: Earns OT win Monday

Kochetkov stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Kochetkov looked en route to securing an easy win, but things got complicated after he allowed two goals in the third period. Fortunately for him, Sebastian Aho scored the game-winning goal just 43 seconds into overtime, allowing the 25-year-old netminder to secure his third win of the campaign. The Hurricanes have been rotating between the pipes this season, but Kochetkov has been decent when called upon duty. He's gone 3-1-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .895 save percentage in four appearances, although both figures would be career-worst marks for him if sustained over the course of a full season.