Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Effective against Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Kochetkov turned aside 22 of 23 shots in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Kochetkov has alternated wins and losses over his eight starts since returning from a four-game absence due to a concussion. After earning his first shutout win of the season Tuesday against the Islanders, he turned aside 19 of 22 shots (.864 save percentage) in a loss to the Capitals on Friday, but he bounced back in the first half of a back-to-back set Sunday. It seems likely that Dustin Tokarski will tend the twine in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against the Predators, so Kochetkov will likely have several days off before returning to action following the league's Christmas break.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
