Pyotr Kochetkov News: Keeps rolling Thursday

Kochetkov made 18 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Both Chicago goals came on near-breakaways as Ilya Mikheyev got behind the Carolina defense in the first period before Connor Bedard converted his clean look in the third, but Kochetkov got just enough support from his offense to make up for those lapses. Frederik Andersen's return from knee surgery has bumped Kochetkov back into a timeshare, but he's thriving with the reduced workload, going 3-0-1 over his last four starts with a 1.99 GAA and .921 save percentage.