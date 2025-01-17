Pyotr Kochetkov News: Secures win over Vegas

Kochetkov stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Vegas scored the first and last goals of the game, but the Hurricanes had the three tallies in between to give Kochetkov enough support for the win. The 25-year-old has won just three of his last eight starts while giving up 22 goals in that span, and his margin of error is thinner now that Frederik Andersen (knee) is back from a nearly three-month absence. Kochetkov is up to 17-9-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 29 starts this season, but he may get stuck in a 50-50 timeshare moving forward.