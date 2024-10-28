Pyotr Kochetkov News: Set to start against Vancouver

Kochetkov is slated to serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's road game against Vancouver, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov will start for the fourth time over the Hurricanes' first eight games of the season. Across his previous three starts, he's logged a 2-1-0 record, 2.70 GAA and .896 save percentage. Frederik Andersen (lower body) is considered day-to-day, and even though Spencer Martin was called up Monday, Kochetkov could see a slight increase in playing time if Andersen is forced to miss multiple games.