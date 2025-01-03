Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes Injury: Closing in on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 11:28am

Hughes (undisclosed) is getting close to returning and will join the Canucks on their upcoming road trip, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports Friday.

After the Canucks host Nashville on Friday, Vancouver will begin a five-game road trip in Montreal on Monday. Once healthy, Hughes will should resume his normal duties on the top pairing and first power-play unit, which would likely result in Guillaume Brisebois exiting the lineup. Hughes has eight goals and 42 points in 34 appearances in 2024-25.

Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
