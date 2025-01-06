Quinn Hughes News: Suiting up Monday

Hughes (undisclosed) took the ice for the pregame skate, indicating he'll be in the lineup Monday in Montreal, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Hughes will avoid missing his fifth consecutive game, and it comes at the right time as the Canucks are kicking off a five-game road trip Monday. The all-world blueliner will occupy his usual spot on the top pairing in addition to quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit. Guillaume Brisebois will come out of the lineup as a result of Hughes' return.