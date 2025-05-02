Quinton Byfield News: Opens scoring in loss

Byfield scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Byfield went quiet in the middle of the series with no points from Game 3 to Game 5. He struck early Thursday, but the Oilers had a 3-2 lead after one period and led the rest of the way. Byfield finished this postseason with four points, 18 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-7 rating over six appearances. He's just 22 years old, so he has plenty of time to continue growing his game, which will eventually need to include finding another level in the playoffs.