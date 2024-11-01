Rasmus Andersson News: Credited with helper

Andersson notched an assist, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Andersson had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, but he didn't let that turn into an extended slump. He received credit for the secondary helper on Blake Coleman's opening goal at 14:26 of the third period. Through 11 outings, Andersson has four goals, seven assists, 38 blocked shots, 19 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. It's still to be seen if this is a bounce-back season or just a hot start for the 28-year-old blueliner, giving fantasy managers a tough decision between riding his well-rounded production or selling high.