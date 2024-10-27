Rasmus Andersson News: Deposits fourth goal

Andersson scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Andersson is one of four defensemen in the NHL to earn at least 10 points so far this season. He's done it with four goals and six assists over eight contests, including four points during his active three-game point streak. Andersson has also been strong in his own zone with 26 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. After a down year of 39 points in 78 regular-season outings, he looks poised for a bounce-back campaign as a leader on the Flames' blue line.