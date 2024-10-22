Rasmus Andersson News: One of each in win

Andersson scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Andersson already has three multi-point efforts this season. He opened the scoring in the first period and then assisted on Nazem Kadri's game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. Through six contests, Andersson has racked up three goals, five helpers, nine shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. This scoring pace is a little too good to hold up in the long run, but the 27-year-old has displayed 50-point potential in recent years, so he should still be a steady option for fantasy managers.