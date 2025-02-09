Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Ristolainen Injury: Won't play in 4 Nations Face-Off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Ristolainen (upper body) won't participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Ristolainen has missed the last three games and will aim to recover during the break. He has generated two goals, 15 points, 74 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and 83 hits through 54 appearances this season. Ottawa's Nikolas Matinpalo will replace Ristolainen on Finland's roster at the tournament.

